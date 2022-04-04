A joint commission to serve as a permanent mechanism that will formally deepen the partnership between Canada and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries while advancing collaboration and cooperation, will be launched at the inaugural Canada-CARICOM summit to be held later this year.

A communique issued following last weekend’s meeting between Canada and CARICOM foreign ministers did not say when the summit would be held, but noted it would take place “in the coming months”.

According to the communique, Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, and her Belizean counterpart Eamon Courtenay, co-chaired the meeting that was held virtually.

It said that the ministers reaffirmed the “enduring value of the deep and dynamic partnership between Canada and CARICOM”, and strengthened their commitment to sustainability, resilience, climate action, and shared values in advance of a leaders summit anticipated for later this year.