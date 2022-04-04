A Jamaican fitness trainer who was marked in a string of violent sexual attacks on women in Portmore, St Catherine recently, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including rapes, in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Chaddane Harris, who is also a gym instructor, pleaded guilty to six counts of rape and four counts of grievous sexual assault.

Additionally, he pleaded guilty to nine counts of burglary and larceny, and one count of wounding with intent. The latter offence involved Harris stabbing one of his female victims.

The convict is to be sentenced on June 24 by High Court judge, Justice Bertram Morrison.

The allegations are that several women who were mainly single, were preyed upon by Harris between 2014 and 2019 in several communities in Portmore.

His modus operandi usually involved him holding up his victims at knifepoint, then sexually assaulting them and later robbing them of their personal items.

In one of the cases, Harris allegedly stabbed an employee of a bank multiple times.

Aside from his admission to those charges, Harris, it is understood, is to appear in court on another sexual assault case later this month.