Dancehall star Busy Signal was presented with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for his “outstanding and invaluable service to the community.” The award was presented to him on Sunday, June 11, by New York’s Congresswoman, Yvette D. Clarke.

Along with his congressional honorary award, the chairman of the Guyana Independence Celebration Committee of New York, Rickford Burke, also presented Busy with an award of distinction as “a Dancehall music legend.”

There to witness were Reggae artiste Kananga (Turf Bobo), producer Retlaw Tha Future, and Garth Facey.

In 2005, Busy Signal released his debut single, “Step Out” which garnered commercial success. Other hits include, Nah Go Jail Again, Smoke Some High Grade, Tic Toc, Unknown Number, Whine Pon The Edge, These Are The Days, and the internationally acclaimed hit song, Watch Out For This, with Major Lazer.

The presentation to Busy marks the commemoration of Guyana’s 57th Independence celebrations, organised by New York’s Guyana Independence Celebration Committee.

The celebration will unfold with an independence parade, flag raising with award ceremony, and independence concert in Brooklyn New York.