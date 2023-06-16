The use of insulting language towards unsatisfied passengers by omnibus drivers needs to stop immediately.

This appeal comes from the PC1040 Hunte of the RSVGPF’s Traffic Department this morning on WE FM’s Traffic Talk program.

Officer Hunte emphasized that there is zero tolerance for this sort of behviour.

“We at the traffic department are now seeing tendency of omnibus drivers, operators and conductors whereby they are seeing the need to be making use of insulting or indecent languages towards passengers whenever that passenger expressed discomfort in the service which was offered to them.

I am appealing to these omnibus drivers and operators and to remind them that it is a public service that they are offering and at no time they are allowed to make use of any indecent or insulting language to any passenger,” he said.

Officer Hunte encouraged anyone who has been affected by this action to report it to the Traffic Department, noting that once there is sufficient evidence, charges will be laid against perpetrators.