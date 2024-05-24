Billionaire property developer, Peter Virdee, also known as Hardip Singh, has found himself in legal hot water as he is facing charges of bribery alongside the company he directs.

The accusation stems from alleged actions between January 2015 and July 2017, during which Virdee purportedly bribed Asot Michael, a former Member of Parliament and government minister of Tourism in Antigua and Barbuda.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) detailed the accusations, asserting that the bribes were intended to benefit PV Energy Ltd, a company under Virdee’s directorship.

Michael, now an independent Member of Parliament in Antigua, was allegedly the recipient of these bribes.

PV Energy Ltd, meanwhile, is facing charged related to its alleged failure to prevent bribery in connection with the same incidents.