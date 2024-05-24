The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is calling on parents of the nation to teach their children about the negatives and risks of making false reports via the police force’s emergency line.

Sergeant of Police Dorothy Simmons made this appeal during a recent appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program.

Sergeant Simmons noted that these false reports can hinder persons that are actually in need of help, getting assistance from the police.

“I’d like to encourage the parents and guardians that whenever their children or they themselves are using the phone, teach them the use of the emergency line. Because sometimes they may call and state a falsehood and somebody might be on the other line trying to get on, but because we have to entertain that one the person might not be able to get on ASAP,” Sergeant Simmons said.

Sergeant Simmons said that prank calls to the emergency line is a very big issue that telecoms department of Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police has to deal with.