Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley: One Love biopic has boosted sales and streams of the Reggae legend’s catalog in a major way.

The film, starring British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as the late Jamaican icon, shrugged off poor reviews from critics to grab No. 1 at the Box Office for two consecutive weeks, per The Hollywood Reporter. It has gone well beyond expectations, crossing the $120 million mark ($72.2 million in the United States and $49.4 million internationally) on a $70 million production budget after its second weekend in theatres worldwide.

As US audiences rushed to theatres to see the film, they also fired up their streaming apps and listened to Marley’s music more than any other time in the last decade—giving his catalog a more than threefold increase in sales and on-demand streams during the full week following the film’s release.

According to Dancehallmag.com last time Bob Marley‘s music experienced such a surge in US consumption was in 2014 when the Google Play store discounted his greatest hits album, Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley and the Wailers, to 99 cents.