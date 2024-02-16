Paramount Pictures and Tuff Gong’s Bob Marley: One Love broke records following its first day in theatres around the globe despite failing to impress international film critics.

The movie, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch as Bob and Rita Marley, is No. 1 in Jamaica with an 89% share and a record-breaking US$100,000 in receipts, making it the island’s biggest opening day ever for a film, according to Paramount.

The film is also the biggest midweek opener ever for Valentine’s Day in the United States, with $14 million recorded for the country on its first day of release. “The honor previously belonged to 2012’s The Vow ($11.5 million),” The Hollywood Reporter noted.

According to Dancehallmag.com the biopic more than doubled the receipts of its competitor, Sony’s Madame Web, which grossed $6 million at the US box office.

It is also the “biggest opening day” for a music biopic ever in the UK, grossing 2.3 million in the country.

Internationally, the opening day receipts totaled $5.4 million, including $1.3 million in France, $615k in Australia, $185k in Spain, $175k in New Zealand, $155k in Sweden, $130k in Belgium, and $90k in Norway.