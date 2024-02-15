The Argyle International Airport on Wednesday February 14th celebrated its 7th year of operation.

Celebrations were held at the airport yesterday, which saw remarks made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed gratitude to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for supporting the vision that made the AIA a reality.

“I want to begin first of all by thanking the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for accepting the vision that was laid out to them in the general elections of 2001,2005, 2010, and 2015, because if they results were different in any of those elections Argyle International Airport would not have been here,” he said.

The Prime Minister during his address also acknowledged the contributions of other Governments that helped to make the airport what it is today.

“I want to thank the following Governments for their assistance with this airport; The Republic of Cuba, The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, The Republic of China on Taiwan, Austria, Georgia, Mexico, Argentina, Libya, under brother Muammar Gaddafi, Iran, under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Turkey, then under President Erdogan now President Erdogan and of the course the CARICOM Development Fund,” the Prime Minister said.

The Argyle International Airport began operations on February 14th 2017.

The Airport was constructed under the auspices of the International Airport Development Company (IADC), at a cost of approximately 700 million dollars. According to the Prime Minister, of that approximately 700 million dollars just 179 million dollars remains to be repaid.