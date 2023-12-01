Beyoncé told fans they should “dance, sing, laugh and cry” as they watched the London premiere of her Renaissance tour film.

Dressed in a white suit, the star made a brief appearance before the three-hour documentary, and told the audience to “feel free to feel”.

Taylor Swift, whose own concert movie broke box office records earlier this year, was also there.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy also attended the event.

Other guests included Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams, musician will.i.am, Vogue’s former editor Edward Enniful, and actress Vivica A Fox.

Swift’s appearance came after Beyoncé attended the Hollywood concert premiere for her Eras Tour on 11 October.

Swift donned a sparkling silver Balmain gown, and posed for photos with fans – unlike her counterpart, who made a quick stop on the red carpet with Blue Ivy before changing outfits to introduce the film.