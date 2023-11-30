Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Carlos James, will on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, deliver the keynote presentation on sustainable tourism for small island developing states during the climate action innovation zone at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Island Innovation is the official Programme Partner for the Island of Hope’s Island stage, taking place between the 4-8th December 2023 at the Madinat Juneirah Conference Centre.

The 5 days of action-packed programme will bring together key actors from Small Island States, climate-vulnerable regions, donors, investors, and the private sector.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information, this immersive event space will be a catalyst to accelerate climate adaption and resilience through capacity building, problem-solving, and matchmaking to secure a sustainable future for islands at COP28.