Prime Minister of Belize John Briceño signed a US$45 million development loan agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) for the construction of a tertiary hospital in Belmopan.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SFD, signed on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The signing is part of efforts taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support developing countries and small island developing states like Belize to overcome sustainable development and climate change challenges. This agreement, therefore, emphasizes the kingdom’s commitment.

More than 200,000 citizens are expected to benefit from the new state-of-the-art medical facility which will provide both secondary and tertiary healthcare services.

Additionally, the new facility will serve a dual role as the university hospital for the University of Belize’s Faculty of Medicine, providing an enabling environment to foster the growth and development of future medical professionals.