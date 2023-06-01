A fire has destroyed another dormitory in Guyana, this time at the St Angela Girl’s Hostel in Karasabai Village.

The Guyana Fire and Rescue Service says the report was received at approximately 4 am.

It states: “At this time we can confirm that everyone was evacuated from the building, and no one was injured. However, the building and its contents were destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing.”

This latest fire comes on the heels of the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire which claimed the lives of 20 children.

A teenage girl has since appeared in court on multiple murder charges after being accused of setting that fire.