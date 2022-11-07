The Belize government says classes will resume on Monday for all schools, including those in the Belize District that are able to return safely following the passage of Hurricane Lisa last Wednesday.

In a statement, their Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) said it is the “only legal authority that can cancel or suspend classes”.

It said that other Belize District schools that have been impacted, the week of November 7 to 12 will serve as a transition week in preparation for a full return by November 14 except, of course, in extreme cases.

“Those schools that have been extensively impacted have already been in touch with the ministry, and various allowances for the additional days needed for cleaning and restoration have been granted.”

Belizean authorities said that the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing has been providing “invaluable assistance” through a team that has been on the ground since Thursday, conducting structural assessments in accordance with the reports that have been provided by the principals.