The Major Crimes Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Redemption Sharpes which occurred on Saturday that resulted in the deaths of two men. The deceased have been identified as Jerroy “Jay-Jay” Phillips, a 27 year old labourer and Lorenzo Deshong, 30 year old labourer, both of Redemption Sharpes.

According to reports, at about 2:35 p.m. officers from the Major Crimes Unit received information about a shooting in Redemption Sharpes. On arrival at the scene, Phillips and Deshong were found with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer, while Deshong died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

Investigations revealed that a group of men were congregated in front of a Liquor and Provision Shop when a white jeep, registration number unknown, drove by and stopped in front of the shop. Approximately four men dressed in black with their faces covered with masks exited the vehicle and fired gunshots at the group.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in investigations are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.