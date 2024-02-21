German club Bayern Munich will part ways with Coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of a disappointing season, the Bundesliga champions have said in a statement.

Tuchel’s contract, which was signed less than a year ago and runs until 2025, will be terminated at the end of the current season.

Bayern lost their last three games in all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and have now dropped eight points behind them in the Bundesliga.

Tuchel had taken over in March 2023 from Julian Nagelsmann but despite leading them to the Bundesliga title last season on the final matchday, they have not shown the form this season that saw them dominate German football for the past decade.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said there would a “a new direction” next season with a new coach.