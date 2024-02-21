Veteran rapper Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj has extended an invitation to renowned and controversial comedian Katt Williams to go on tour with her.

Nicki asked her fans to reach out to Katt on Monday night, even though she admitted that he was already rich and super busy.

Katt Williams is currently a hot topic on his sold-out “The Dark Matter Tour” 2024. The comedian began the year with an explosive interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

He made many bombshell claims about his fellow comedians and others in the entertainment industry.

Nicki’s inviation to Williams comes following her announcement that she would be taking her Pink Friday 2 to tour to the Caribbean, the first time a major international artiste has done so since Burna Boy who included Jamaica, Trinidad, and Antigua in his Love Damini tour in 2022.