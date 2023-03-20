Queen of Dancehall Spice is back with her first single of 2023, God A Bless, following a major health scare late last year, and a viral Instagram post earlier this week, in which she appeared to be pregnant.

Given her history of over-the-top marketing stunts, fans who doubted the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star’s third pregnancy turned out to be right, as she confirmed on Friday, in an Instgram Live Q&A session, that the post was meant to be a symbolic one.

After explaining that she battled sepsis and hernia challenges, Spice shared: “I am honoured to be given a second chance at life. Fast forward to the photo I posted where I appeared pregnant, I never said I was (pregnant). I said God has been good to me and that photo is just me celebrating my second chance at life.”

The new song and music video are a seemingly dramatic retelling of the health scare, directed by BlingBlang.

Spice further explained that the stunt was not done to offend anyone.

“So, if it did,” she said, “I apologize. I know there are people who can’t have kids, have had miscarriages. It [the photo] was just done to celebrate my new life.”