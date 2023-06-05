Barbadians have been advised to refrain from stocking up on meat products ahead of a storm.

The warning came from Barbados’ Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams, who disclosed that during the 2021 category one hurricane, Elsa, Barbadians flocked to the supermarkets to purchase meat.

“Do you know what was one of the biggest issues following Elsa when the electricity went down? Meat spoiling in people’s freezers,” said the Home Affairs Minister during the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season press conference on Wednesday, May 31.

He stated that Barbadians did not heed Government’s hurricane preparation advice, which urged residents to purchase non-perishable items.

Abrahams added that instead of stocking up on batteries, or essentials for an emergency bag, persons lined the supermarkets to pack their freezers.