India and the United States have concluded a roadmap for defence industry cooperation for the next few years, the Indian government says – a move expected to bolster New Delhi’s defence manufacturing ambitions.

Washington is working to deepen ties with the world’s largest arms importer and sees deeper military-to-military and technology ties with the South Asian country as a key counterweight to China’s dominance in the region.

According to Al Jazeera the roadmap was finalised at a meeting between visiting US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday.

The agreement comes weeks before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Washington on June 22 for an official state visit and holds talks with President Joe Biden.

Talks between Singh and Austin had a “particular focus on identifying ways to strengthen industrial cooperation”, a statement by the Indian defence ministry said.