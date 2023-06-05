The United States Department of Agriculture is working to revitalise the spice industry in Jamaica through the launch of the US Department of Agriculture Food for Progress Jamaica Spices project.

This initiative, funded by USDA, will support 7,500 farmers and agricultural market systems, including women, youth, and other marginalised groups, create a more diversified and vibrant spice sector and contribute to a 50 per cent increase in ginger, turmeric, and pimento through improved planting material and management practices.

The US Department of Agriculture Food for Progress Jamaica Spices project is a five-year project that will revitalise the spice sector to meet the existing export and domestic demand for turmeric, ginger, and pimento.

The project will result in a more diversified, inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient spice sector, reaching US$20 million in sales and US$13.5 million in annual export sales.