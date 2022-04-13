The Bahamian Government has agreed to meet with executive members of the Petroleum Dealers Association (BPDA) after the group sent a letter requesting assistance to address issues facing the industry.

The meeting comes as some elements of BPDA plan to shut their operations over the Easter weekend in protest of operational costs which they claimed have worsened due to rising fuel prices.

Bahamians now pay over $6 for a litre of fuel and petroleum dealers earn less than one dollar on every litre they sell.

On the sidelines of a cabinet briefing, Bahamian Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis sought to allay the fear that there will be a gas shortage over the long weekend.

Halkitis noted that the increased fuel price is not adding extra income to the treasury since the tax on petrol is fixed while diesel is a combination of a fixed and fluctuating tax.