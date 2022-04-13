The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has given its support and endorsement to the bid by Saudi Arabia to host the World Expo 2030.

The St. Lucia-based OECS Commission said that the World Expo has increasingly become a major global opportunity for international cooperation, for showcasing scientific/technological innovation, and for displaying the diversity of cultures, languages and accomplishments of the human family.

“World Expo has become a platform for expressing the highest aspirations of humanity’s conception of its future,” it said, adding that the 2030 event will be held under the theme “The Era of Change: Leading the Planet to a Foresighted Tomorrow.’’

Saudi Arabia launched its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in October 2021 and in its bid letter, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman noted “we live in an era of change, and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action.