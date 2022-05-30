The Trinidad and Tobago Veterinary Association says it has has been persistently plagued by reports of people impersonating vets, as well as performing duties whilst not being registered.

In a statement on Friday, it warned that only

persons appropriately registered with the Veterinary Surgeons Registration Board, and thereby included on the list of registered veterinary surgeons, are legally allowed to perform acts of veterinary medicine and surgery in Trinidad and Tobago.

It noted that anyone who is not registered, commits an offence, and is liable to summary conviction to a fine of $200,000 and imprisonment for a term of five years.