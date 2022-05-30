The Junior Chamber International St Vincent (referred to as JCI or Jaycees) convened a one-day Mental Health Symposium on Friday 27th May 2022.

The symposium brought together many young persons from St Vincent and the Grenadines for a day to practice exercises that would contribute to a healthy mental lifestyle.

The feature speaker for the event was Mrs Andrea Mohess-Gaymes; a Caribbean counseling psychologist based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and mainly operated at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College and was the Clinical Director and CEO of Caribbean Health & Wellness Institute.

According to an official release from the JCI, while it was first recognized in 1949, it has never been more pertinent than now to recognize the role mental health plays in our overall well-being and the value in raising awareness and helping those in need of treatment.

JCI St Vincent (Jaycees) is a Non-Governmental Organization located in Stoney Ground, Kingstown, and targets of young active citizens ages 18 to 40 who are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities.