A Kenyan court on Friday handed decades-long prison sentences to three police officers and their civilian informant for the 2016 murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani.

Kimani, his client Josephat Mwendwa and their driver were killed shortly after filing a complaint of police brutality alleging that Mwendwa had been shot and injured by police.

Their bodies were later recovered from a river outside the capital Nairobi.

The case triggered outrage in Kenya, where police face frequent allegations of brutality and extrajudicial killings but are almost never charged, Reuters reports.

The four defendants were convicted of murder last year.

The lead defendant, Frederick Leliman, was sentenced to death by the court. However, Kenya has not executed anyone since 1987, with death sentences usually commuted to life in prison.

The other two police officers, as well as their civilian informant were given prison sentences ranging from 20 to 30 years.