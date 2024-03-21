Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will lead a delegation to China later this week as the two countries mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between them.

Prime Minister Skerrit told a news conference that he would be going to Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese government adding: “I think it is important to mark this occasion because there can be no argument that our partnership with China has resulted in significant benefits for Dominica.

Skerrit recalled that following the two natural disasters to have hit the island, China gave valuable support to rehabilitate infrastructure and rebuild livelihoods; and provided lifesaving vaccines and health equipment to assist in the management of COVID-19.

He noted that China has been very good to Dominica, and he looks forward to the opportunity to convey the nation’s gratitude to the leadership of China in the next few days.

He said that during his stay in China he will hold meetings with the President and Premier of China among other engagements.