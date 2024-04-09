The government of Antigua and Barbuda has declared a zero-tolerance policy for any form of disrespect towards patients or visitors of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

This firm directive was underscored by Antigua’s Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph during the unveiling of the a newly expanded emergency room at the country’s sole public hospital.

The ceremony took place on April 7, 2024, coinciding with World Health Day.

The event attended by dignitaries and medical professionals, heralded a significant milestone in the hospital’s mission to enhance healthcare services and meet the burgeoning healthcare needs of the community.

He called on the employees of the institution to take it seriously, and emphasized that there is zero tolerance for disrespect of any patient or anyone coming to the institution for service.