Thanks to training funded by the World Bank, Technicians from the Ministry of Agriculture, National Properties Limited and Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute (CARDI) are now able to plant, maintain and harvest coconuts.

According to the API, the training comprised both theoretical and practical components allowing technicians to apply what they learn.

Local CARDI representative Mr. Donowa Jackson hailed the coconut as a crop of significant economic and nutritional importance. He said that this training serves to strengthen the coconut industry here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Jackson said that local farmers interested in planting coconuts will see the benefit of the training, as the participants are now better equipped to provide assistance to them.