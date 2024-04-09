Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, alongside his wife Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, recently welcomed the 2023 Cohort of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens at their residence on Saturday, March 30th, 2024.

According to a release from the office of the prime minister, this event signifies the Prime Minister’s ongoing commitment to engaging and empowering young leaders in nation-building efforts.

Since assuming office, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister has made it a tradition to host these remarkable teens, providing them with a platform to voice their perspectives on national, regional, and global issues.

During the dinner, Prime Minister Drew issued a challenge to the teens, encouraging them to develop a project that advances the concept of a sustainable island state. He pledged $25,000 towards the realization of this project, emphasizing its importance in shaping the future of Saint Kitts and Nevis.