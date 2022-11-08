A judge will decide on Thursday whether or not the passport of Antigua’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Anthony Armstrong, who is facing fraud charges in relation to three land transactions, should be returned to him.

The authorities here said that the charges against the Jamaican-born attorney, stem from the sale of three properties 18 years ago in which Armstrong represented the complainant, who was the vendor.

Armstrong, who arrived here last weekend in relation to the complaint, was charged by the police and released on half a million dollars bail with surety.

But when he appeared in court on Monday, his attorney, Hugh Wildman, expressed shock at the arrest of his client, saying that there was no basis for Armstrong to be charged.

The Antigua and Barbuda DPP is contending that he is not guilty of the charges because the proceeds of the sale were paid over to the complainant’s father, who he had authorised to be his agent, while he was incarcerated in the United States.