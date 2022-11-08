Hand Arnold, the official distributor of Pinesol Cleaners in Trinidad and Tobago, is advising of a voluntary recall of selected Pinesol products sold in the USA, including products distributed internationally was announced by The Clorox Company.

The recall is limited to the following items:

Pinesol Multi Surface Cleaners 28oz – Frangrances include; Lemon Fresh, Sparkling Wave and Lavender

Pinesol Multi Surface Cleaners 48oz – Frangrances include; Lemon Fresh, Sparkling Wave and Lavender

Pinesol Original 24oz, 40oz ,60oz and 100oz are not impacted and can continue to be used safely as intended.

The product lot code range for the impacted products is A4 and any number below 22249. These numbers are visible at the top of the bottle.

Hand Arnold said they are working closely with their retailers and partners on this effort to ensure that the process is seamless.