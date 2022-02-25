Antigua and Barbuda has reduced the application fees that eligible illegal migrants will have to pay to regularize their status during next month’s amnesty.

The cabinet received a report from the Minister of Immigration on the amnesty and it was reviewed during yesterday’s meeting.

“The Cabinet is aware that many non-nationals have been unable to meet the cost of regularizing their immigration status because of the lack of financial resources; hence, the Cabinet agreed to reduce many of the fees associated with bringing their status up-to-date,” the government said in their post-cabinet statement.

The amnesty will begin on March 1 and end on April 30, 2022.

The amnesty processing fee will be EC $200 per person, which will accompany the application form and an extension fee will be EC$150 for CARICOM nationals and EC$300.00 for Non-CARICOM nationals.