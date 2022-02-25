Guyana has called for Russia to immediately cease hostilities with Ukraine.

In a brief statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said: “The Government of Guyana condemns the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia.”

“We call for an immediate cessation of military action.”

Guyana said it will be meeting with its international partners and will make a further statement on the matter.

The Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has expressed that she wants peace to reign. In a statement released yesterday, February 24, she said, “The Government of Barbados firmly believes that a peaceful, negotiated, diplomatic approach which results in the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is the only approach consistent with the values of the United Nations and with international law.”