Antigua and Barbuda’s Health Minister has confirmed that the country has not detected any cases of the highly infectious monkeypox virus.

Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph gave members of the government the update during Wednesday’s meeting of the cabinet.

“Several suspicious patients were tested and they have all proved negative, thus far; one more test case remains to be reported, but that too is likely to prove negative,” a note from the cabinet meeting said.

The note added that cabinet members did not approve a proposal from Joseph for the purchase of monkeypox vaccines.

Over 74,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide during the latest outbreak.

Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Bermuda and Curaçao are just some of the Caribbean states and territories that have reported monkeypox infections.