The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has made traffic arrangements for the Funeral Service for the five (5) men who lost their lives in tragic accident that occurred on 11 September 2022 in Sandy Bay.

The funeral service takes place this Sunday October 16th at 9:00 am at Clare Valley Primary School.

Arrangements are as follows:

Motorists traveling into Clare Valley would use the Campden Park/Questelles and Philo’s Gas Station routes and then exit at the ULP office in Chauncey.

Parking would be permitted:- · In the yard of Clare Valley Seventh-Day Adventist Church

· At a vacant lot opposite the Clare Valley Adventist Church

· At the Campden Park Playing Field

2. Due to the limited parking in the area, there would be a Shuttle transporting people from the Campden Park Playing Field to the funeral service.

3. Vehicles would not be allowed to park on the route leading to the funeral service.

An official release from the RSVGPF states that Traffic Officers would be placed in strategic areas to assist in giving directions and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.