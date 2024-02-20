Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne has congratulated the country’s newly graduated doctors from the Republic of Cuba.

The students graduated on Sunday from the University of Medical Sciences of Holguin.

One student, Dr. Phillescia Jean graduated with top honours and was named top Foreign Student.

This is the first of two groups of Antiguans and Barbudans to graduate from Universities in Cuba with medical degrees this year. The second group of medical students will graduate later this year.

Antigua’s Prime Minister says that he looks forward to the new doctors making meaningful contributions to the healthcare delivery system in Antigua and Barbuda and extended his government’s appreciation to the government and people of Cuba for their continued support of the country’s development.