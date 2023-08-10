The US-based Christian aid group, El Roi Haiti, Wednesday confirmed that an American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti on July 27, have been released.

“It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child,” El Roi leaders said in a blog posted on their website.

“We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis,” they added in a statement.

The statement gave no indication as to whether or not a ransom had been paid for releasing the pair.

Dorsainvil was living in Haiti with her husband Sandro, who is the director of El Roi Haiti. She was working as a nurse at the organisation’s school when she and her daughter were kidnapped on July 27.

The US State Department welcomed the reports of the release of the couple but declined to provide any information on the circumstances or their condition.