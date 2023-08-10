An investigation has been launched into the mining pit collapse that killed two miners at Moonlight Backdam in Region Seven, Guyana last Wednesday.

The Guyanese Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is investigating the incident.

OSH Officer, Naipaul Persaud visited the worksite where the accident occurred and began investigations in collaboration with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), and regional officials.

As part of the probe, seven mining camps near the collapsed mine were issued a “Stop Work” notices to allow the investigation team access to carry out a thorough inspection of their respective working environment to provide a safe and healthy workplace for workers.

Two of the mines were allowed to resume operations while the remaining camps must complete several remedial works before they can resume operations. A follow-up visit is planned to ensure the recommendations were completed.