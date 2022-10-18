The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus on Anguilla passed out its largest graduating class over the weekend.

Fifty-three graduands received their diplomas during the 2022 Virtual Graduation Ceremony.

Dr Francis O Severin, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the UWI Open Campus encouraged the students to continue to follow their dreams.

“You have done well and let no one tell you otherwise. Your graduation must be viewed as the beginning of novel and great milestones,” he stated.

Severin said the UWI Open Campus will continue to provide opportunities for students across the Caribbean to access quality education that will lead to improved opportunities in their professional and personal lives.