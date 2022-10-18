Staff members at His Majesty’s Prison in St John’s, Antigua are calling on the government to take steps to address their infrastructural, management and salary concerns.

The officers staged a protest outside the prison this morning to highlight concerns, which they said have been ongoing for years.

“We want justice,” one protesting prison officer said.

“We are tired of having to go to the recreation ground to relieve ourselves. There are female officers in here, if an inmate throws a pail on you; you have to go home because there are no facilities to clean yourself.”

She said the government is well aware of what is taking place in the prison since a Commission of Inquiry highlighted all of their concerns.

Another officer said the prison conditions are depressing and affecting both the prisoners’ and officers’ mental health.