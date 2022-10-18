The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 58 year old businesswoman of Big Sand, Union Island Dianna Thomas.

Reports are that Mrs. Thomas lived with her estranged husband, a retired Customs Guard in Union Island.

On Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at about 9:10 pm, police on Union Island received a telephone call from the deceased husband stating that she had received several stab wounds to her body and needed the assistance of the police. As a result, officers immediately responded and went to the home of the deceased. On arrival at the scene, the deceased was met lying on her bed in a pool of blood with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to the lower parts of her body.

She was taken to the Nurse Celena Clouden Smart Hospital at Clifton, Union Island for medical attention, where she was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.