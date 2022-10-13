Seven people have been arrested for crime-related matters following a police exercise in Turks and Caicos.

The exercise was carried out in DockYard around 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

Operation Anaconda, as the exercise is called, targeted several premises which were the prime areas linked to serious crime.

In a release, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said the coordinated operation saw items related to potential gang-related violence, including ammunition seized.

Stolen property was also recovered, he said, noting that further operations are planned.

Commissioner of Police, Trevor Botting said that his officers will be relentless in hunting down and apprehending those criminals intent on causing harm to the communities of the Turks and Caicos Islands.