Today, On World Sight Day, Thursday 13th October Courts Optical is set to gift 100 students across the OECS with FREE prescription glasses to improve their general learning experience.

According to an official release, the initiative, dubbed ‘Brighter View’, now in its third year has so far benefited hundreds of students from schools across the region.

Through the Brighter View program, Courts Optical is able to conduct free eye testing on students from local primary, secondary and tertiary schools and provide glasses to recipients. This year, Courts Optical opened the initiative to an island-wide call for applications.

“We understand that many families are faced with adverse economic situations; we want to ensure we are doing our part. Students are heavily engaged via electronic devices and are exposed to blue light. Now, more than ever we are determined to ensure that all students have access to proper eye care,” Courts Optical’s OECS Business Lead Ms. Llana Casmir said.

The theme for this year’s World Sight Day observation is Love Your Eyes!