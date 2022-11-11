Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development through the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), distributed keys to 53 beneficiaries of new starter homes under the Ministry’s Housing and Village Improvement Programme on Wednesday.

In addressing the beneficiaries from South and Central Trinidad, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce stated:

The well-being of families is at the heart of what we do as Ministers and as Members of Parliament. It is also at the heart of what we do as a Government. We remain committed to enhancing the lives of those who are most in need of our intervention.

He added that the starter homes would serve as the first step of generational wealth for the recipients.

He said each home cost the Government $145,000 with a grand total of approximately $7.7 million spent.