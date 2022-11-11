GAVENPLAST Grenada Limited made a donation worth more than $4,000 per month to the Ministry of Education’s School Feeding Programme on November 8 during a handover ceremony at the ministry’s headquarters.

As part of their ONE FOR THE KIDS! programme, GAVENPLAST Grenada Limited is granting a donation of EC $1 per cylinder sold of its cooking gas brand, SPICEGAS. Therefore, the company will provide more than 1,000 lbs of free cooking gas per month to 20 public schools, which includes five pre-schools, 10 primary schools and five secondary schools. SPICEGAS will deliver 50 lbs of cooking gas per month to each school identified as top priority by the Ministry of Education. Any gas used in excess of that provided to the beneficiary schools will be at a reduced cost.

GAVENPLAST notes that this is one way of thanking their many loyal customers in Grenada. The company promises to increase the number of schools on their list as sales of its 20 lb cooking gas cylinders increase.