The 2022 Inter Ministerial Football competition will continue this week with games today, Wednesday and Thursday.

This afternoon, at 4:45, the Ministry of Finance will take on Customs, at 5:15 the Department of Culture comes up against the Ministry of Transport, and at 5:45 Inland Revenue faces off with the Ministry of Transport.

Wednesday’s games will see the Department of Culture against the Ministry of Transport at 4:45, SVG Coast Guard against the Ministry of Finance at 5:15, and Customs against the Ministry of Education at 5:45.

On Thursday, Customs tackles Inland Revenue at 4:45, and the Ministry of Finance will play against the Department of Culture.

All games will be played at the Richmond Hill Playing Field.