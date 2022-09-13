The 2022 Inter Ministerial Football competition will continue this week with games today, Wednesday and Thursday.

This afternoon, at 4:45, the Ministry of Finance will take on Customs, at 5:15 the Department of Culture comes up against the Ministry of Transport, and at 5:45 Inland Revenue faces off with the Ministry of Transport.

Wednesday’s games will see the Department of Culture against the Ministry of Transport at 4:45, SVG Coast Guard against the Ministry of Finance at 5:15, and Customs against the Ministry of Education at 5:45.

On Thursday, Customs tackles Inland Revenue at 4:45, and the Ministry of Finance will play against the Department of Culture.

All games will be played at the Richmond Hill Playing Field.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here