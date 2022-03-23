Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Japan to increase sanctions on Moscow, including by introducing a trade embargo on Russian goods.

In a video address to the Japanese parliament in Tokyo, Zelensky praised Japan for leading the way in Asia by piling pressure on Russia.

Japan has joined other Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russian banks, businesses and individuals.

Without providing evidence, Ukraine’s president said Russian forces were preparing new attacks from the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station.

He also said he had received reports that Russia could be preparing to use chemical weapons.