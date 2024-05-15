Donald Trump’s legal team sought on Tuesday to dismantle the credibility of the star witness in the ex-president’s criminal trial, Michael Cohen.

Mr Trump showed no reaction as his lawyer, during cross-examination, cast Cohen as a man with a personal vendetta against his former boss.

According to the BBC, throughout the legal showdown weeks in the making, Cohen remained calm.

He also said he hoped Mr Trump would be found guilty of fraud in the hush-money case.

Cohen was on the stand for a second day of blockbuster testimony. He was called by prosecutors to testify about making a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, to prevent her from telling a story about an alleged sexual encounter with Mr Trump.

Donald Trump now faces 34 counts of business fraud for allegedly disguising reimbursements for the payment to Cohen as legal expenses. The former president pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies having sex with Ms Daniels.