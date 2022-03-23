All students in Guyana will be allowed to attend classes when the new term begins on April 25.

Guyana’s Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand confirmed the development to the country’s Department of Public Information on the side-lines of the newly launched artificial intelligence leadership programme, ‘Spark’.

Schools in Guyana were closed in March 2020 when the first cases of coronavirus were detected in the capital city Georgetown.

Guyana’s Education minister said a system has been implemented to allow students to revisit lessons from the previous grade, over a 20-week period, to ensure they catch up before moving to another class.

Additionally, the ministry is working to ensure that every school in Guyana is equipped with the necessary tools and equipment to be fully functional before the new term commences.